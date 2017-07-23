501.5
Spieth sets out to try to add 3rd leg of career Grand Slam

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 9:03 am 07/23/2017 09:03am
A groundsman prepares the 18th green ahead of the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth faced more blustery conditions at Royal Birkdale as he set out to try to win the third leg of the career Grand Slam at the British Open.

Spieth had a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, who is playing in the final group of a major for the first time.

Xander Schauffele put together a 65 on Sunday morning, the best round of the early starters. The wind was expected to increase, though nothing like the second round.

Kuchar was the only player within five shots of Spieth.

A record crowd has taken it all in. The R&A says this is the highest attendance for a British Open in England, topping the 230,000 mark set at Royal Liverpool when Tiger Woods won in 2006.

