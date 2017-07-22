SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait to take his two-shot lead into the third round of the British Open.

Spieth and Matt Kuchar did not tee off until shortly before 4 p.m. at Royal Birkdale.

After a second round that featured 30 mph wind and bursts of heavy showers in the afternoon, Saturday’s forecast was more dry conditions and only a mild wind off the Irish Sea. Only 10 players were under par at the start of the third round.

Spieth was at 6-under 134. This is the 12th time he has been atop the leaderboard at the end of a round in a major, including the final rounds of the Masters and U.S. Open that he won in 2015.

