Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:19 am 07/22/2017 05:19am
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Friday July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait to take his two-shot lead into the third round of the British Open.

Spieth and Matt Kuchar did not tee off until shortly before 4 p.m. at Royal Birkdale.

After a second round that featured 30 mph wind and bursts of heavy showers in the afternoon, Saturday’s forecast was more dry conditions and only a mild wind off the Irish Sea. Only 10 players were under par at the start of the third round.

Spieth was at 6-under 134. This is the 12th time he has been atop the leaderboard at the end of a round in a major, including the final rounds of the Masters and U.S. Open that he won in 2015.

