501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Munoz extends lead to…

Munoz extends lead to 3 at Greenbrier Classic; Love 4 back

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 6:43 pm 07/07/2017 06:43pm
Share
Sabastian Munoz watches his missed birdie putt on the 17th hole during the second round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament Friday, July 7, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 3-under 67 Friday to lead Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford by three strokes after the second round of The Greenbrier Classic.

Munoz, a 24-year-old Colombian, continued his solid play after an opening-round 61. He heads into the weekend at 12-under 128 and leads after 36 holes for the second time in his rookie PGA Tour season. He shared the lead halfway through the St. Jude Classic but played the final two rounds in 11 over.

Martin shot 67 and Swafford had a 66.

Davis Love III, seeking to become the oldest-ever winner on the PGA Tour at age 53, shot 69 and is at 8 under, along with defending champion Danny Lee and Russell Henley. Henley tied the day’s best round with a 64.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?