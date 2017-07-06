501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Mickelson to renovate Bali…

Mickelson to renovate Bali course for a Trump property

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 5:11 pm 07/06/2017 05:11pm
Share

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Phil Mickelson has been selected to redesign an 18-hole golf course in Bali that will become Trump International Golf Club.

Mickelson’s design team will be working with Indonesia property developer MNC Land and The Trump Organization to redesign Nirwana Golf Course, which is located along the Indian Ocean.

Mickelson has designed courses in Arizona (Whisper Rock), China (Mickelson Shanghai International) and Canada (Mickelson National Golf Club). He refers to the Bali project as a six-star property.

The golf course is owned by MNC Land and is part of the Bali Nirwana Resort. It is expected to close on July 31 to start renovation in a high-end resort operated by The Trump Organization.

It will be Trump’s 19th golf property around the world, and his fourth in Asia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Golf Government News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?