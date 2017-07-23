Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

501.5
By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 1:46 pm 07/23/2017 01:46pm
Players who have scored 63 or lower in men’s major championships with round, year and course-(par):

62
British Open (1)

Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70)

63
Masters (2)

Nick Price, third, 1986-(72)

Greg Norman, first, 1996-(72)

U.S. Open (5)

x-Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont-(71)

x-Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol-(70)

Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol-(70)

Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields-(70)

Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills-(72)

British Open (11)

Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry-(70)

Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield-(71)

x-Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry-(70)

Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews-(72)

Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale-(70)

Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George-(70)

Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George-(70)

Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews-(72)

Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon-(71)

x-Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon-(71)

Li Haotong, fourth, 2017, Royal Birkdale-(70)

PGA Championship (14)

Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone-(70)

x-Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills-(70)

Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek-(72)

Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness-(71)

Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera-(71)

Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera-(71)

Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla-(72)

Mark O’Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club-(70)

Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol-(70)

x-Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills-(70)

Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club-(70)

x-Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill-(70)

Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits-(72)

Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol-(70)

x-won tournament

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

