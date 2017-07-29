501.5
Jordan Smith grabs European Open lead going into final day

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 4:28 pm 07/29/2017 04:28pm
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Jordan Smith shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the third round to take a two-stroke lead at 12 under in the European Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Englishman had five birdies to add to his rounds of 70 and 67 as he claimed the lead for the first time at a European Tour event.

Defending champion Alexander Levy and Jens Fahrbring of Sweden were two shots behind after rounds of 69 and 70, respectively.

Johan Edfors, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Sterne, Ryan McCarthy, Julian Suri and overnight leader Ashley Chesters were tied for fourth at 9 under.

Home favorite Marcel Siem aced the par-3 17th hole to win a Porsche car on his 400th European Tour appearance.

The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.

