Former champ Curtis out of British Open, Finau into field

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 9:48 am 07/12/2017 09:48am
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Former champion Ben Curtis has pulled out of next week’s British Open and been replaced in the field by fellow American Tony Finau.

The R&A has not given a reason for Curtis’ withdrawal Wednesday.

U.S. player James Hahn has been promoted to first reserve.

Curtis won the British Open in 2003 at Royal St. George’s when a big outsider.

The 2017 tournament is staged at Royal Birkdale in the northwest of England from July 20-23.

