Firestone to rename bridge for Palmer at ‘Monster’ 16th hole

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:10 am 07/15/2017 10:10am
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Firestone Country Club will honor the late golf legend Arnold Palmer by naming a stone bridge after him at the signature 16th hole he dubbed “The Monster.”

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2tQsGBH ) reports the Arnold Palmer Bridge will be dedicated with a plaque Aug. 2 before the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, in northeast Ohio.

The 16th hole on Firestone’s South Course is 667 yards with a pond in front of the green. Palmer dubbed it “The Monster” in 1960 after carding a triple-bogey 8 during the PGA Championship that year.

Palmer won three times at Firestone. He died in September at age 87.

A charity walk is being held in his honor Aug. 2 to raise funds for two children’s hospitals.

