Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:00 am 07/14/2017 10:00am
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship:

Event: 146th Open Championship.

Dates: July 20-23.

Site: Royal Birkdale.

Length: 7,156 yards.

Par: 70.

Field: 156 players

Playoff (if necessary): 4 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: $10,250,000.

Winner’s share: $1,845,000.

Defending champion: Henrik Stenson.

Last year: In a duel that rates among the best in history, Henrik Stenson closed with a 63 to beat Phil Mickelson by three shots at Royal Troon. Stenson joined Johnny Miller as the only players to shoot 63 in the final round to win a major. He finished at 264 (20 under) to set the major championship scoring record. Stenson and Mickelson combined for 14 birdies and an eagle in the final round. Their best-ball score would have been 59. They were so far ahead of everyone else that the next closest player to Mickelson was 11 shots back.

Last time at Royal Birkdale: Padraig Harrington outlasted 53-year-old Greg Norman, who was taking a break from his honeymoon with Chris Evert. Harrington wound up with a four-shot victory over Ian Poulter to become the first European in more than a century to win the Open in successive years.

Open champions at Royal Birkdale: Peter Thomson (1954, 1965), Arnold Palmer (1961), Lee Trevino (1971), Johnny Miller (1976), Tom Watson (1983), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Mark O’Meara (1998), Padraig Harrington (2008).

Cashing in: The British Open is paying its prize money in American dollars instead of British pounds for the first time.

Key statistic: Eight of the last 10 British Open champions were 35 or older.

Noteworthy: Dustin Johnson has not played the weekend at a major since he tied for ninth last year at the British Open.

Quoteworthy: “I don’t feel like I’m struggling. I’m not really searching. I feel like it’s all sort of there. It’s just about trying to piece it all together.” — Rory McIlroy.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

