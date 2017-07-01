501

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Choi, Kang tied for…

Choi, Kang tied for lead at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 6:19 pm 07/01/2017 06:19pm
Share
Chella Choi, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — When the wind picked up in the afternoon and the sun beat down on Olympia Fields, Chella Choi delivered a smart, steady performance.

The kind that wins major championships.

Choi shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Kang birdied No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title.

Jiyai Shin rocketed up the leaderboard with a 64, the best round of the day and good enough for third all by herself at 8 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was another stroke back after a 69.

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Choi, Kang tied for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Golf