British Open, Trivia Quiz

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:00 am 07/14/2017 10:00am
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — How well do you know your history of the British Open? Try this quiz:

1. Who has a plaque to the right of the 16th fairway at Royal Birkdale for a 6-iron he slashed out of the bushes?

a.) Seve Ballesteros

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Dai Rees.

___

2. Who was the last player to win the British Open with Tiger Woods in the field?

a.) Rory McIlroy

b.) Zach Johnson

c.) Phil Mickelson

___

3. Who won the largest playoff in British Open history?

a.) Zach Johnson

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Ernie Els

___

4. Who finished runner-up to Padraig Harrington when he won The Open at Royal Birkdale?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Ian Poulter

c.) K.J. Choi

___

5. Who won the first British Open at Royal Birkdale?

a.) Peter Thomson

b.) Henry Cotton

c.) Richard Burton

___

6. Who whiffed a 2-inch putt in the third round at Royal Birkdale in 1983 and wound up losing to Tom Watson by one shot?

a.) Andy Bean

b.) Bernhard Langer

c.) Hale Irwin.

___

7. Name the only player to win the British Open on five links courses.

a.) Bobby Locke

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Harry Vardon

___

8. Who was the first British Open champion to shoot 66 or lower in the final round?

a.) Johnny Miller

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Ian Baker-Finch

___

9. Which was the last English links to join the British Open rotation?

a.) Royal Birkdale

b.) Royal Lytham & St. Annes

c.) Royal Liverpool

___

10. What did Seve Ballesteros achieve at the British Open that will never be repeated?

a.) He played a shot from the parking lot adjacent to the 18th fairway.

b.) He won the claret jug on a Saturday, a Sunday and a Monday.

c.) He played the final round with only six clubs in his bag.

___

11. Who was the last English-born player to win The Open in England?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Tony Jacklin

c.) Max Faulkner

___

12. Who has the lowest 72-hole score in British Open history?

a.) Henrik Stenson

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Greg Norman

___

13. Byron Nelson and which other American lacked only a British Open title for the career Grand Slam?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Craig Wood

___

14. Who won the first British Open?

a.) Old Tom Morris

b.) Young Tom Morris

c.) Willie Park Sr.

___

15. Which player broke his leg at Royal Birkdale because of a violent swing?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Richard Boxall

c.) Ian Baker-Finch

___

16. Who was the last amateur to win the British Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Michael Bonallack

c.) Harold Hilton

___

17. Who had the worst world ranking of any British Open champion?

a.) John Daly

b.) Ben Curtis

c.) Darren Clarke

___

18. Name the first player to win the U.S. Open and the British Open in the same year.

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Ted Ray

___

ANSWERS:

1. b

2. b

3. c

4. b

5. a

6. c

7. b

8. a

9. a

10. b

11. b

12. a

13. a

14. c

15. b

16. a

17. b

18. b

