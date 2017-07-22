British Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Royal Birkdale Golf Club
|Southport, England
|Second Round
|Par out
|444
|344
|344-34
|Jordan Spieth
|443
|344
|234-31
|Matt Kuchar
|433
|434
|334-31
|Austin Connelly
|325
|344
|353-32
|Brooks Koepka
|543
|234
|434-32
|Branden Grace
|344
|234
|333-29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|444
|433
|244-32
|Par in
|443
|435
|454-36—70
|Jordan Spieth
|443
|434
|453-34—65-69-65—199
|Matt Kuchar
|443
|424
|644-35—65-71-66—202
|Austin Connelly
|443
|435
|443-34—67-72-66—205
|Brooks Koepka
|443
|534
|445-36—65-72-68—205
|Branden Grace
|443
|425
|344-33—70-74-62—206
|Hideki Matsuyama
|443
|425
|444-34—68-72-66—206
