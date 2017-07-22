501.5
British Open Leaders Cards

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 4:38 pm 07/22/2017 04:38pm
Saturday
At Royal Birkdale Golf Club
Southport, England
Second Round
Par out 444 344 344-34
Jordan Spieth 443 344 234-31
Matt Kuchar 433 434 334-31
Austin Connelly 325 344 353-32
Brooks Koepka 543 234 434-32
Branden Grace 344 234 333-29
Hideki Matsuyama 444 433 244-32
Par in 443 435 454-36—70
Jordan Spieth 443 434 453-34—65-69-65—199
Matt Kuchar 443 424 644-35—65-71-66—202
Austin Connelly 443 435 443-34—67-72-66—205
Brooks Koepka 443 534 445-36—65-72-68—205
Branden Grace 443 425 344-33—70-74-62—206
Hideki Matsuyama 443 425 444-34—68-72-66—206

