Bernhard Langer takes 4-shot lead in Senior British Open

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 3:02 pm 07/29/2017 03:02pm
BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Saturday at Royal Porthcawl to take a four-stroke lead in the Senior British Open.

The 59-year-old German star is in position for his fifth victory in the last 10 major championships. He had a 5-under 208 total. Corey Pavin was second, also shooting 65 in some afternoon rain and wind gusting to 20 mph.

Langer has a record nine senior major titles, winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in consecutive weeks in May. He won by 13 strokes the last time the tournament was held on the south Wales course, finishing at 18 under in 2014, and also won the 2010 event at Carnoustie.

Peter Lonard (67) was third at even par, and Miguel Angel Jimenez (65), Steve Flesch (71) and Billy Mayfair (71) were 1 over.

