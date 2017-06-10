Trivia quiz from 122 years of US Open golf championship

How well do you know the history of the U.S. Open? Try this quiz:

1. What was the first golf course to hold the U.S. Open more than once?

a.) Newport Country Club

b.) Shinnecock Hills

c.) Chicago Golf Club

2. Who was the last amateur to hold the 54-hole lead in the U.S. Open?

a.) Marty Fleckman

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Matt Kuchar

3. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to come through sectional qualifying?

a.) Lucas Glover

b.) Michael Campbell

c.) Steve Jones

4. Who is the oldest U.S. Open champion?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Hale Irwin

c.) Ted Ray

5. What was Dustin Johnson’s largest lead on the back nine of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont?

a.) 3 shots

b.) 4 shots

c.) No one knew

6. Who was the first Wisconsin native to win the U.S. Open?

a.) Steve Stricker

b.) Andy North

c.) Johnny Revolta

7. Who was the last player to win the U.S. Open on his first attempt?

a.) Webb Simpson

b.) Orville Moody

c.) Francis Ouimet

8. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

9. Who is the last player to win consecutive U.S. Opens?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Curtis Strange

10. Who holds the U.S. Open record for largest comeback in the final round?

a.) Geoff Ogilvy

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Billy Casper

11. Phil Mickelson has been runner-up six times in the U.S. Open. Where was the only course he had the 54-hole lead to himself?

a.) Winged Foot.

b.) Pinehurst No. 2

c.) Merion

12. Who is the only player to lose the U.S. Open in a playoff three times?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Colin Montgomerie

13. Who was won the most majors without ever winning the U.S. Open?

a.) Sam Snead

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Nick Faldo

14. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to never break par in any of the four rounds?

a.) Hale Irwin

b.) Geoff Ogilvy

c.) Angel Cabrera

15. Who has the lowest 72-hole score in the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Martin Kaymer

16. Which player thought he needed birdie to win the U.S. Open, only needed par and made a triple bogey?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Doug Sanders

c.) Sam Snead

17. What is the name of the U.S. Open trophy?

a.) Joe C. Dey Trophy

b.) The Havemeyer Trophy

c.) U.S. Open Trophy

18. Who was the first American-born player to win the U.S. Open?

a.) Francis Ouimet

b.) John McDermott

c.) Walter Hagen

___

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. a

4. b

5. c

6. b

7. c

8. b

9. c

10. b

11. c

12. a

13. a

14. b

15. b

16. c

17. c

18. b