Summerhays takes advantage of Dufner collapse at Memorial

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 5:56 pm 06/03/2017 05:56pm
Daniel Summerhays tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Summerhays shot a 4-under 68 that took him from a five-shot deficit to a three-shot lead Saturday in the Memorial.

More than his solid round was a meltdown by Jason Dufner, who lost his lead with four straight bogeys on the front nine and hit two balls in the water on the back nine for a 77. Dufner went from the 36-hole record to four shots out of the lead.

At least he’s still in the game, and he has company.

Summerhays was at 13-under 203. Matt Kuchar had a 67 and was three back. Justin Thomas (69) and Bubba Watson (68) were another shot back.

The last three winners of the Memorial had never won on the PGA Tour. Summerhays is still looking for his first one.

