Jason Dufner, David Lingmerth share Memorial lead

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jason Dufner putted for birdie on every hole until the last one and shared the lead at 7-under 65 with David Lingmerth at the Memorial.

Jordan Spieth wasted no time getting into the mix. One week after he finished a shot behind at Colonial, Spieth closed with a flourish of birdies at Muirfield Village and was among those at 66.

Dufner hit every green in regulation until his 7-iron to the 18th came up short and into the bunker. He blasted out 12 feet by the hole and missed the par putt. Lingmerth, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the Memorial two years ago, also bogeyed his last hole.

Dustin Johnson was on the other end of the spectrum. He didn’t make a birdie and shot 78.