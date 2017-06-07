800

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Moore withdraws from US…

Moore withdraws from US Open with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 8:09 pm 06/07/2017 08:09pm
Share

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Moore has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for three to four weeks.

Moore was replaced by Michael Putnam, the first alternate from a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and the odd man out in a 4-for-3 playoff Tuesday morning. In a coincidence, Moore and Putnam both grew up near Chambers Bay, site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills.

Jeremy Moore, his brother and manager, said Wednesday that while the strained shoulder is a minor injury, Moore’s doctor recommended he take time off to let it heal. He is expected back at full health.

Putnam hit the opening shot in the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. This will be his fourth U.S. Open.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Moore withdraws from US…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Golf