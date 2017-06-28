502

Golf

How to make your way around the 2017 Quicken Loans National

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP June 28, 2017 2:04 am 06/28/2017 02:04am
POTOMAC, Md. — Tiger Woods’ absence from the PGA Tour is always felt more strongly at the Quicken Loans National, which he will not participate in this week. There are plenty of other storylines — Billy Hurley III’s return home to the place of his dramatic, emotional first-tour victory; a PGA event returning to TPC Potomac for the first time since 2006 — but the event has an unmistakably different feel.

A big part of that is the course itself, which is far less centralized golf-wise, but far more so in terms of both hospitality and proximity to the player practice areas. The front nine stretches way up out from and back down to the clubhouse, while the back nine loops through houses, including a dramatic elevation change of its own. It’s a long and physically challenging path to walk to follow the action hole-by-hole. But if you’re there more for just the experience, there’s plenty to see and do around the final three holes of the course.

See the photos below for a guide through the best viewing spots out on the course, as well as other features that will be on display this week.

Tickets

Wednesday practice rounds: $20

Thursday/Friday: $45

Saturday/Sunday: $50

College students: $25

Kids 13-17: $10

Kids 12 & under: Free with ticketed adult

See more about parking and other logistics here.

