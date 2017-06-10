800

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Cink, Cabrera Bello among…

Cink, Cabrera Bello among 3 leaders at St. Jude

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:17 pm 06/10/2017 06:17pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday to join Ben Crane and Stewart Cink in a three-way tie for the lead after three rounds at the St. Jude Classic.

Cabrera Bello, a 33-year-old from Spain, has four international victories, but has never won on the PGA Tour. He’s 30th in the World Golf Ranking.

Crane shot a 68 while Cink had a 69 to tie Cabrera Bello at 9-under 201.

The 44-year-old Cink has gradually improved his game since missing several weeks last year to help care for his wife Lisa, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. He qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday in Ohio and has now had three solid rounds at the par-70 TPC Southwind course to contend for his first victory since winning the 2009 British Open.

Crane won the St. Jude Classic in 2014.

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Cink, Cabrera Bello among…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Golf