Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA Classic

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 4:40 pm 06/18/2017 04:40pm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

The 19-year-old Henderson closed with a 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 — the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 — the final two rounds because of flooding.

Wie finished with a 65, and Thompson had a 69.

Henderson finished at 17-under 263 and earned $300,000. The Canadian led after each of the first two rounds, shooting 63-67 at a par of 71, and had a 67 on Saturday to drop a stroke behind Thompson.

Henderson won twice last year, taking the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major, and successfully defending her title in the Cambia Portland Classic.

