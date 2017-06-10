Aguilar retains 2-stroke lead, eyes 3rd European Tour title

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar retained a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Lyoness Open on Saturday.

Leading from the opening day, the 399th-ranked Aguilar is chasing his third European Tour title after winning the Indonesia Open in 2008 and The Championship at Laguna National three years ago.

Aguilar had a three-stroke advantage but dropped a shot on the 18th to finish level par and remain 9-under for the tournament. Johan Carlsson of Sweden, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Sepp Straka of Austria followed on 7-under each.

A group of four players, who were one stroke further back, included Mikko Korhonen of Finland. Korhonen had a 66 for the lowest score of the day.