63s in Majors

Players who have scored 63s in major championship with round, year and course (x-won tournament):
Greg Norman, first, 1996
Nick Price, third, 1986
Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills
Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields
Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol-x
Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol
Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont-x
Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon
Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon
Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews
Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George
Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George
Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale
Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews
Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry-x
Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield
Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry
Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol
Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits
Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill-x
Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club
Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills
Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol
Mark O’Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club
Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla
Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera
Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera
Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness
Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek
Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills-x
Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone