Web.com BMW Charity Pro-Am Scores

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:36 pm 05/21/2017 05:36pm
Sunday
At Greer, S.C.
t-Thornblade Club: 7,024 yards, par-71
p-The Preserve at Verdae: 7,127 yards, par-72
f-Furman University Golf Club: 7,065, par-71
Purse: $700,000
Final
Stephan Jaeger, $126,000 64p-66t-65f—195
Tyler Duncan, $52,267 65t-64f-67p—196
Xinjun Zhang, $52,267 66t-64f-66p—196
Andrew Yun, $52,267 63t-67f-66p—196
Albin Choi, $23,730 66t-67f-66p—199
Jason Gore, $23,730 70f-64p-65t—199
Jonathan Hodge, $23,730 66t-67f-66p—199
Andrew Landry, $23,730 68f-65p-66t—199
Augusto Nunez, $23,730 65f-70p-64t—199
Blake Adams, $18,900 64p-66t-70f—200
Abraham Ancer, $16,100 65t-70f-66p—201
Rafael Campos, $16,100 66t-66f-69p—201
Ethan Tracy, $16,100 69p-66t-66f—201
Mark Anguiano, $12,600 62f-72p-68t—202
Wade Binfield, $12,600 67t-67f-68p—202
Nick Rousey, $12,600 66f-69p-67t—202
Erik Barnes, $6,872 67p-70t-66f—203
Christian Brand, $6,872 68p-67t-68f—203
Erik Compton, $6,872 71f-67p-65t—203
Austin Cook, $6,872 67t-67f-69p—203
Chesson Hadley, $6,872 68p-65t-70f—203
Scott Harrington, $6,872 67p-69t-67f—203
Justin Hueber, $6,872 71f-67p-65t—203
Keith Mitchell, $6,872 69p-63t-71f—203
Taylor Moore, $6,872 68f-69p-66t—203
Andrew Putnam, $6,872 69f-66p-68t—203
Sam Ryder, $6,872 68f-70p-65t—203
Ben Silverman, $6,872 67f-66p-70t—203
David Skinns, $6,872 68t-66f-69p—203
Josh Teater, $6,872 72f-66p-65t—203
Kyle Thompson, $6,872 65f-70p-68t—203
Blake D. Trimble, $6,872 68p-66t-69f—203
Brice Garnett, $6,872 67p-66t-70f—203
Jamie Arnold, $3,343 68p-68t-68f—204
Chris Baker, $3,343 65t-67f-72p—204
Brandon Harkins, $3,343 64f-70p-70t—204
Alex Kang, $3,343 70p-68t-66f—204
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $3,343 70f-69p-65t—204
A.J. McInerney, $3,343 70p-65t-69f—204
Parker McLachlin, $3,343 70f-67p-67t—204
Eric Steger, $3,343 67f-70p-67t—204
Sepp Straka, $3,343 64t-70f-70p—204
Chris Worrell, $3,343 68f-66p-70t—204
Eric Axley, $2,081 65f-70p-70t—205
Bryan Bigley, $2,081 69t-68f-68p—205
Jeff Gove, $2,081 65t-72f-68p—205
Michael Hebert, $2,081 69p-67t-69f—205
Conrad Shindler, $2,081 67f-68p-70t—205
Sebastian Cappelen, $2,081 68f-71p-66t—205
Seth Fair, $2,081 68f-69p-68t—205
Rhein Gibson, $2,081 68t-69f-68p—205
Carlos Ortiz, $2,081 69t-68f-68p—205
Guillermo Pereira, $2,081 68p-73t-64f—205
Ted Potter, Jr., $2,081 68p-68t-69f—205
Adam Schenk, $2,081 69f-68p-68t—205
Ben Taylor, $2,081 67p-69t-69f—205
Anders Albertson, $1,750 66t-73f-67p—206
Rick Cochran III, $1,750 71p-71t-64f—206
Corey Conners, $1,750 70f-65p-71t—206
Samuel Del Val, $1,750 67p-68t-71f—206
Armando Favela, $1,750 70t-67f-69p—206
Talor Gooch, $1,750 67f-73p-66t—206
Luke Guthrie, $1,750 69t-69f-68p—206
Adam Long, $1,750 67p-67t-72f—206
Jack Maguire, $1,750 67p-71t-68f—206
Denny McCarthy, $1,750 70p-69t-67f—206
Henrik Norlander, $1,750 66t-69f-71p—206
Alex Prugh, $1,750 67f-69p-70t—206
Brady Schnell, $1,750 68f-70p-68t—206
Andrew Svoboda, $1,750 73p-66t-67f—206
Nicholas Thompson, $1,750 68f-71p-67t—206
Peter Tomasulo, $1,750 71p-65t-70f—206
Dawie van der Walt, $1,750 64t-68f-74p—206

