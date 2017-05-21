Web.com BMW Charity Pro-Am Scores

|Sunday
|At Greer, S.C.
|t-Thornblade Club: 7,024 yards, par-71
|p-The Preserve at Verdae: 7,127 yards, par-72
|f-Furman University Golf Club: 7,065, par-71
|Purse: $700,000
|Final
|Stephan Jaeger, $126,000
|64p-66t-65f—195
|Tyler Duncan, $52,267
|65t-64f-67p—196
|Xinjun Zhang, $52,267
|66t-64f-66p—196
|Andrew Yun, $52,267
|63t-67f-66p—196
|Albin Choi, $23,730
|66t-67f-66p—199
|Jason Gore, $23,730
|70f-64p-65t—199
|Jonathan Hodge, $23,730
|66t-67f-66p—199
|Andrew Landry, $23,730
|68f-65p-66t—199
|Augusto Nunez, $23,730
|65f-70p-64t—199
|Blake Adams, $18,900
|64p-66t-70f—200
|Abraham Ancer, $16,100
|65t-70f-66p—201
|Rafael Campos, $16,100
|66t-66f-69p—201
|Ethan Tracy, $16,100
|69p-66t-66f—201
|Mark Anguiano, $12,600
|62f-72p-68t—202
|Wade Binfield, $12,600
|67t-67f-68p—202
|Nick Rousey, $12,600
|66f-69p-67t—202
|Erik Barnes, $6,872
|67p-70t-66f—203
|Christian Brand, $6,872
|68p-67t-68f—203
|Erik Compton, $6,872
|71f-67p-65t—203
|Austin Cook, $6,872
|67t-67f-69p—203
|Chesson Hadley, $6,872
|68p-65t-70f—203
|Scott Harrington, $6,872
|67p-69t-67f—203
|Justin Hueber, $6,872
|71f-67p-65t—203
|Keith Mitchell, $6,872
|69p-63t-71f—203
|Taylor Moore, $6,872
|68f-69p-66t—203
|Andrew Putnam, $6,872
|69f-66p-68t—203
|Sam Ryder, $6,872
|68f-70p-65t—203
|Ben Silverman, $6,872
|67f-66p-70t—203
|David Skinns, $6,872
|68t-66f-69p—203
|Josh Teater, $6,872
|72f-66p-65t—203
|Kyle Thompson, $6,872
|65f-70p-68t—203
|Blake D. Trimble, $6,872
|68p-66t-69f—203
|Brice Garnett, $6,872
|67p-66t-70f—203
|Jamie Arnold, $3,343
|68p-68t-68f—204
|Chris Baker, $3,343
|65t-67f-72p—204
|Brandon Harkins, $3,343
|64f-70p-70t—204
|Alex Kang, $3,343
|70p-68t-66f—204
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $3,343
|70f-69p-65t—204
|A.J. McInerney, $3,343
|70p-65t-69f—204
|Parker McLachlin, $3,343
|70f-67p-67t—204
|Eric Steger, $3,343
|67f-70p-67t—204
|Sepp Straka, $3,343
|64t-70f-70p—204
|Chris Worrell, $3,343
|68f-66p-70t—204
|Eric Axley, $2,081
|65f-70p-70t—205
|Bryan Bigley, $2,081
|69t-68f-68p—205
|Jeff Gove, $2,081
|65t-72f-68p—205
|Michael Hebert, $2,081
|69p-67t-69f—205
|Conrad Shindler, $2,081
|67f-68p-70t—205
|Sebastian Cappelen, $2,081
|68f-71p-66t—205
|Seth Fair, $2,081
|68f-69p-68t—205
|Rhein Gibson, $2,081
|68t-69f-68p—205
|Carlos Ortiz, $2,081
|69t-68f-68p—205
|Guillermo Pereira, $2,081
|68p-73t-64f—205
|Ted Potter, Jr., $2,081
|68p-68t-69f—205
|Adam Schenk, $2,081
|69f-68p-68t—205
|Ben Taylor, $2,081
|67p-69t-69f—205
|Anders Albertson, $1,750
|66t-73f-67p—206
|Rick Cochran III, $1,750
|71p-71t-64f—206
|Corey Conners, $1,750
|70f-65p-71t—206
|Samuel Del Val, $1,750
|67p-68t-71f—206
|Armando Favela, $1,750
|70t-67f-69p—206
|Talor Gooch, $1,750
|67f-73p-66t—206
|Luke Guthrie, $1,750
|69t-69f-68p—206
|Adam Long, $1,750
|67p-67t-72f—206
|Jack Maguire, $1,750
|67p-71t-68f—206
|Denny McCarthy, $1,750
|70p-69t-67f—206
|Henrik Norlander, $1,750
|66t-69f-71p—206
|Alex Prugh, $1,750
|67f-69p-70t—206
|Brady Schnell, $1,750
|68f-70p-68t—206
|Andrew Svoboda, $1,750
|73p-66t-67f—206
|Nicholas Thompson, $1,750
|68f-71p-67t—206
|Peter Tomasulo, $1,750
|71p-65t-70f—206
|Dawie van der Walt, $1,750
|64t-68f-74p—206