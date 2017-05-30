Golf

Now 50, Stricker looks forward to playing in own tourney

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017
Steve Stricker putts on the 16th hole during the final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steve Stricker will finally get to play in the PGA Tour Champions event that he already hosts.

Since he turned 50 this year, Stricker is eligible to play in the American Family Insurance Championship, not far from him home in Madison, Wisconsin.

The event started last year, but Stricker could only serve as tournament host. This year’s tournament starts on June 23.

Stricker says thinks things will be less hectic despite his dual roles because he can escape on the golf course.

Stricker is keeping a busy schedule this season playing both the Champions Tour and regular tour stops. He’s coming off a strong final round on Sunday at the Colonial, when he shot a 63 in the final round and finished in a tie for seventh for 6 under.

