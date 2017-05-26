Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA lead with late birdie run

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell.

Langer was 11 under through 13 holes in the second round when play was stopped Friday, one shot ahead of Vijay Singh, who shot 68 amid wind measured at more than 30 mph. Billy Andrade was 9 under after a 68.

The wind was so strong that play was temporarily halted and whitecaps formed on the muddy Potomac River. Singh and Andrade were eight shots better than the field average.

When play resumed after the delay, Langer grinded out three straight pars in the teeth of the wind before starting his birdie run.