Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Bernhard Langer regains Senior…

Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA lead with late birdie run

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 8:43 pm 05/26/2017 08:43pm
Share

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell.

Langer was 11 under through 13 holes in the second round when play was stopped Friday, one shot ahead of Vijay Singh, who shot 68 amid wind measured at more than 30 mph. Billy Andrade was 9 under after a 68.

The wind was so strong that play was temporarily halted and whitecaps formed on the muddy Potomac River. Singh and Andrade were eight shots better than the field average.

When play resumed after the delay, Langer grinded out three straight pars in the teeth of the wind before starting his birdie run.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Bernhard Langer regains Senior…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Golf