Hahn, Barnes share Byron Nelson lead with stars lurking

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:24 pm 05/18/2017 08:24pm
James Hahn walks to the 17th green during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — James Hahn birdied the final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Ricky Barnes in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Kokrak and Cameron Tringale shot 66, and top-ranked Dustin Johnson topped the group at 67, a stroke ahead of fourth-ranked Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, the No. 6 player competing in his hometown event.

Masters and defending Nelson champion Sergio Garcia had three bogeys on the front nine and just one birdie in a 73 that left him tied for 93rd.

Brooks Koepka, who lost to Garcia on the first playoff hole at the TPC Four Seasons a year ago, joined Johnson and five others at 67.

