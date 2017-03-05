2:25 am, March 5, 2017
Inbee Park wins LPGA Singapore by 1 stroke with closing 64

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 2:12 am 03/05/2017 02:12am
Inbee Park of South Korea celebrates after winning the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament held at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Inbee Park won the HSBC Women’s Champions tournament by one stroke on Sunday.

The South Korean closed with a final round of 8-under 64 to finish on 19-under 269 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Ariya Jutanugarn was second after a 66.

Sung Hyun Park, overnight leader Michelle Wie and No.1-ranked Lydia Ko, the final group of the day, were within a wedge shot into 18 when play was suspended for lightning.

But none of those three could catch Inbee Park — Sung Hyun Park was at 4-under on the day and 16-under on the tournament, while Wie was even-par Sunday and sitting five strokes behind. Ko was also even on the day and at 12-under.

Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 66 to finish five behind Inbee Park in the LPGA tournament.

