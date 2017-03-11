10:07 am, March 11, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem…

Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead at Indian Open

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:15 am 03/11/2017 09:15am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Defending champion S.S.P. Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem shared the lead at 6 under in the Indian Open but will have to return on Sunday to finish their third rounds.

Five-time Asian Tour winner Chawrasia and England’s Pepperell had completed 11 holes when play was suspended Saturday due to darkness. More than four hours of play had already been lost due to threat of lightning on the first two days.

Spaniard Pigem can take an early lead when he resumes on the No. 12 green.

Gavin Green of Malaysia was a shot behind at 5 under after completing 17 holes in his third round.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Golf