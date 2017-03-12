6:42 pm, March 12, 2017
Adam Hadwin hangs on at Innisbrook, earns Masters spot

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:12 pm 03/12/2017 06:12pm
Adam Hadwin tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Hadwin of Canada overcame a late double bogey to win the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour title and a trip to the Masters.

Hadwin had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole and made double bogey to fall into a tie with Patrick Cantlay.

Down to the final hole at Innisbrook, Hadwin went just over the green against the collar and used the leading edge of his wedge to putt the ball down to a few feet. Cantlay came up short into the bunker, blasted out 15 feet short and missed the par putt.

Hadwin, who started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71.

