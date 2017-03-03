11:21 am, March 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as housing secretary.

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » 3-way tie for lead…

3-way tie for lead after first round of Tshwane Open

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:08 am 03/02/2017 11:08am
Share

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Gregory Havret, Haydn Porteous, and Alexander Bjork shared the lead after the first round of the European Tour’s Tshwane Open in South Africa, all carding 6-under 65s at Pretoria Country Club on Thursday.

Fifteen players shot 67 or better at the par-71 course, a low-scoring opening round in the South African capital.

The leaders had a one-shot advantage over five players tied for fourth.

Havret made a blistering start with six birdies in his first nine holes before a more subdued back nine, where the Frenchman bogeyed Nos. 11 and 13.

South Africa’s Porteous missed six cuts to start the season but found form in his last two events and continued that with a fine start in Pretoria.

Like Porteous, Sweden’s Bjork went bogey-free for a share of the lead.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » 3-way tie for lead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Golf