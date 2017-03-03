3-way tie for lead after first round of Tshwane Open

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Gregory Havret, Haydn Porteous, and Alexander Bjork shared the lead after the first round of the European Tour’s Tshwane Open in South Africa, all carding 6-under 65s at Pretoria Country Club on Thursday.

Fifteen players shot 67 or better at the par-71 course, a low-scoring opening round in the South African capital.

The leaders had a one-shot advantage over five players tied for fourth.

Havret made a blistering start with six birdies in his first nine holes before a more subdued back nine, where the Frenchman bogeyed Nos. 11 and 13.

South Africa’s Porteous missed six cuts to start the season but found form in his last two events and continued that with a fine start in Pretoria.

Like Porteous, Sweden’s Bjork went bogey-free for a share of the lead.