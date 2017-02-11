Reid takes 3rd-round lead at LET’s season-opening Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Melissa Reid of England shot a 6-under 67 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over American Angel Jin and Australian Su Oh at the Vic Open, the season-opening event on the Ladies European Tour.

Reid had a three-round total of 15-under 204 on the Beach Course at the Thirteenth Beach links. Yin shot 68 and Oh 70.

Three shots behind Reid are Germany’s Sandra Gal, Spain’s Belen Mozo and South Korean amateur Choi Hye-jin.

“I’m still a little bit disappointed, I think I left a couple of shots out there,” Reid said. “To win here would be very special. I’ve always wanted to win in Australia.”

A five-time winner on the European tour, Reid had three consecutive top-three finishes at the Women’s Australian Open when it was played in Melbourne before her career temporarily stalled after the death of her mother in 2012.

Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark, who led after the second round, shot 79 Saturday and was nine strokes behind.

The women’s event is being held in conjunction with the Australian PGA tour’s men’s Vic Open, teeing off in alternate groups.

In the men’s event, second-round leader Jake McLeod and Matthew Giles held a two-shot lead over the field after 54 holes. Giles shot 64 and McLeod 68 Saturday for three-round totals of 17-under 199.