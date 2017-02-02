8:24 pm, February 2, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Matt Kuchar shoots 7-under…

Matt Kuchar shoots 7-under 64 to take Phoenix Open lead

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 8:10 pm 02/02/2017 08:10pm
Share
Matt Kuchar waves to the crowd after sinking a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)n

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added two late birdies and a big par save on the rowdy par-3 16th hole Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Kuchar shot a 7-under 64 in perfect afternoon conditions at TPC Scottsdale for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele. The crowd was estimated at 103,420 on the fan-friendly stadium layout.

Kuchar made a 20-foot eagle putt on the 13th, and ran in a 6-footer for birdie on the par-5 15th. He got up-and-down for par from the left bunker on the triple-deck stadium 16th, making a 12-foot putt, and chipped to inches from the front fringe on the short par-4 17th to set up his final birdie in the bogey-free round.

Matsuyama had a bogey-free round in the morning. Last year, he beat Rickie Fowler in a playoff.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Matt Kuchar shoots 7-under…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Golf