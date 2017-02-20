2:05 pm, February 20, 2017
LPGA Tour Statistics

LPGA Tour Statistics

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 1:39 pm 02/20/2017 01:39pm
Through Feb. 19
Scoring

1 (tie), Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson, 66.500. 3, Stacy Lewis, 66.750. 4, Gerina Piller, 67.000. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 68.500. 6, Jessica Korda, 69.500. 7, Pornanong Phatlum, 69.750. 8, Jaye Marie Green, 70.000. 9 (tie), Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae and Stephanie Meadow, 70.250.

Driving Distance

1, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 268.063. 2, Brittany Lincicome, 267.000. 3, Lexi Thompson, 264.750. 4, Sei Young Kim, 261.500. 5, Jaye Marie Green, 261.375. 6, Joanna Klatten, 261.000. 7, Yani Tseng, 260.833. 8, Madelene Sagstrom, 260.250. 9, Jessica Korda, 259.500. 10, Holly Clyburn, 259.333.

Greens in Regulation

1 (tie), Ha Na Jang and Mel Reid, 83.3. 3, Sei Young Kim, 81.9. 4, Mina Harigae, 80.6. 5, Lexi Thompson, 79.2. 6 (tie), Ayako Uehara, Marina Alex and Jaye Marie Green, 77.8. 9 (tie), Stacy Lewis, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Gerina Piller, Mi Hyang Lee, Jessica Korda and Xi Yu Lin, 76.4.

Putts per GIR

1, Stacy Lewis, 1.473. 2, Gerina Piller, 1.509. 3, Brittany Lincicome, 1.519. 4, Amy Yang, 1.563. 5, Stephanie Meadow, 1.581. 6, Simin Feng, 1.603. 7, Haru Nomura, 1.628. 8, Lexi Thompson, 1.632. 9, Candie Kung, 1.633. 10, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.642.

Birdies

1, Austin Ernst, 40. 2, Pornanong Phatlum, 39. 3, Marina Alex, 38. 4, Katherine Perry, 35. 5 (tie) Alena Sharp and Ariya Jutanugarn, 34. 7 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Xi Yu Lin, 33. 7 Wei-Ling Hsu, 33. 10 (tie), Amelia Lewis, Kelly Tan, Nelly Korda and Simin Feng, 32.

Eagles

1 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Nelly Korda, 3. 3 (tie), Brittany Lincicome, Stacy Lewis, Celine Herbin, Perrine Delacour and Moriya Jutanugarn, 2. 8, 49 tied with 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie) Brittany Lincicome, Marissa Steen, Ha Na Jang, Jennifer Ha, Karine Icher, Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino, 100.00. 8, Mariajo Uribe, 90.00. 9, Hee Young Park, 87.50. 10, Megan Khang, Lindy Duncan and Lee Lopez, 85.71.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie), Brittany Lincicome, Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson, Hyo Joo Kim, Gerina Piller, Mina Harigae, Jennifer Song, Jessica Korda, Jeong Eun Lee, Jaye Marie Green and Brooke Pancake, 100.00.

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » LPGA Tour Statistics
