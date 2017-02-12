6:18 pm, February 12, 2017
Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at Pebble Beach

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 6:11 pm 02/12/2017 06:11pm
Jordan Spieth looks over the fourth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept it simple Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the ninth PGA Tour title of his young career.

Spieth started with a six-shot lead and no one got closer than three shots. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft, who shot 67.

The scenery was as spectacular as it gets on the Monterey Peninsula. The final round was on the dull side, and that was just fine with Spieth. The 23-year-old Texan ran off 14 straight pars until a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 17th that made for a stress-free walk up the 18th.

Spieth played the final 28 holes without a bogey.

