3:33 pm, February 19, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Johnson pulls away to…

Johnson pulls away to 5-shot lead at Genesis Open

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 3:14 pm 02/19/2017 03:14pm
Share
Dustin Johnson follows his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during the third round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Johnson is one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world.

Johnson birdied his last three holes Sunday morning for a 7-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead going into the final round in the afternoon at the Genesis Open. The U.S. Open champion was in such complete control that he missed only three greens and his longest par putt was 4 feet.

PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan had a 63 and barely made up ground.

Johnson was at 17-under 196 and had a chance at the 72-hole scoring record at Riviera, which has stood the longest of any course on the PGA Tour schedule. Lanny Wadkins shot 20-under 264 in 1985.

Johnson needs a victory to reach No. 1 in the world ranking for the first time.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Johnson pulls away to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Golf