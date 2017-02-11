1:48 pm, February 11, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Jason Day catches leaders…

Jason Day catches leaders at Pebble Beach with 8-under 64

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 1:19 pm 02/11/2017 01:19pm
Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jason Day took one step back and two birdies forward to complete an 8-under 64 and join Jordan Spieth and Derek Fathauer as the 36-hole leaders in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The second round was not completed until Saturday morning because of a rain and fog delays.

Day was coming off four straight birdies at Spyglass Hill when play was stopped by dense fog. He resumed by missing the 13th green to the right, chipping to 4 feet and missing the par putt. But the world’s No. 1 player bounced back with two straight birdies, including a 30-foot putt on the par-3 15th hole.

They were at 10 under and had a four-shot cushion over Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Brandt Snedeker and Rick Lamb.

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Jason Day catches leaders…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Golf