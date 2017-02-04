Golfer Bowditch arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — PGA Tour player Steven Bowditch was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI early Friday, getting out of jail soon enough to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the afternoon.

Scottsdale police said Bowditch had a blood-alcohol level over 0.20 percent when he was taken into custody about 1 a.m.

Responding to a 911 report about a truck “swerving all over the road,” officers observed the vehicle sit through two greens lights without moving, and found the 33-year-old Australian asleep behind the wheel.

Bowditch missed the cut in the tournament, shooting his second straight 3-over 74. He issued a statement after meeting with PGA Tour officials following the round.

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends and supporters, as well as the PGA Tour and Waste Management Phoenix Open for the incident reported today,” Bowditch said. “As I intend to fully cooperate with the authorities, I will not be making further comment at this stage.”

Arizona’s legal limit is 0.08. Penalties for a first offense for extreme DUI can include 30 days in jail.

Based in Flower Mound, Texas, Bowditch won his two PGA Tour titles in the state — the 2014 Valero Texas Open and 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson. His biggest Australian victory came in the 2010 New South Wales PGA Championship. He has missed six cuts in seven starts this season, the only finish a tie for 58th two weeks ago in the CareerBuilder Challenge, and is ranked 318th in the world.

In December in Scottsdale, then-Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd was arrested on extreme DUI charges after being found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol level of 0.217. Floyd was dropped by the Cardinals and now plays for the New England Patriots.