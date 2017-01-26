7:37 pm, January 26, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Tiger returns to PGA…

Tiger returns to PGA Tour and tries to tame Torrey

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:23 pm 01/26/2017 07:23pm
Share
Tiger Woods waits after hitting his tee shot on the sixth hole of the north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods had a rough return to the PGA Tour on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

A slow one, too.

Woods, playing in a PGA Tour event for the first time in 17 months, fell apart on the back nine of the South course at Torrey Pines. He dropped six shots in a six-hole stretch and finished with a birdie for a 4-over 76.

That put him 11 shots behind Justin Rose, who had a 65 on the shorter North Course.

Woods made his first birdie on the 10th hole. He followed with another one on the par-3 11th to get under par. And it was all downhill from there. The big blow was on the 15th, when he snap-hooked his drive over the gallery and into a ravine.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Tiger returns to PGA…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Golf