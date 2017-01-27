Rose takes the lead as Tiger leaves early

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose goes into the weekend at Torrey Pines that suddenly is missing some of the stars.

Tiger Woods missed the cut in his return to the PGA Tour after a 17-month layoff. More shocking were the early departures of Jason Day, the No. 1 player in the world, and Dustin Johnson, the PGA Tour player of the year.

Rickie Fowler also missed the cut.

Rose overcame back-to-back bogeys on the back nine of the South Course with a final birdie that gave him the lead over Brandt Snedeker (69) and Adam Hadwin (71), the Canadian who shot 59 last week in the California desert.

