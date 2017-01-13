6:37 pm, January 13, 2017
Rose, Johnson try to make up ground on Thomas

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:15 pm 01/13/2017 06:15pm
Justin Rose, of England, lines up his putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Zach Johnson did their parts to stay in the game Friday at the Sony Open.

Then it was up to Justin Thomas.

Johnson birdied his last three holes for a 9-under 61, and Rose shot a 64. They joined Hudson Swafford (68) at 10-under 130. That allowed them to get within one shot of Thomas, who played Friday afternoon.

Thomas produced the eighth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday when he made eagle on the final hole for a 59. Even with half of the field taking aim in more ideal scoring conditions, no one could catch him.

Rose said he was hopeful of just staying in range with 36 holes left in the tournament.

Golf