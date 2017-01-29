1:48 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Ole! Jon Rahm breaks…

Ole! Jon Rahm breaks through with thrilling back 9 at Torrey

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:19 pm 01/29/2017 06:19pm
Share
Jon Rahm, right, of Spain, reacts after making a putt for eagle on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm of Spain added his name to the burgeoning list of young stars Sunday with his big game and big finish at Torrey Pines.

Rahm made two eagles over the final six holes, the last one a 60-foot putt from the fringe on the 18th to win the Farmers Insurance Open. The 22-year-old Rahm started the final round three shots behind and made up ground in a hurry.

He hit 4-iron to 18 feet and holed the eagle putt on the 13th, stuffed a wedge into 5 feet for birdie on the 17th and finished with another eagle that left him pumping both fists when the ball dropped in. He shot 30 on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65.

The victory puts Rahm in the Masters.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Ole! Jon Rahm breaks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Golf