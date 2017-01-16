LPGA Tour 72-Hole Record List

253 — Justin Thomas (59-64-65-65), 2017 Sony Open

254 — Tommy Armour III (64-62-63-65), 2003 Valero Texas Open

255 — x-Steve Stricker (65-67-61-62), 2009 Bob Hope Classic

256 — Mark Calcavecchia (65-60-64-67), 2001 Phoenix Open

256 — Russell Henley (63-63-67-63), 2013 Sony Open

256 — Phil Mickelson (60-65-64-67), 2013 Phoenix Open

257 — Mike Souchak (60-68-64-65), 1955 Texas Open

257 — Tiger Woods (64-63-64-66), 2007 Tour Championship

257 — Jimmy Walker (66-66-62-63), 2015 Sony Open

x-Stricker’s total came in the first four rounds of the Bob Hope Classic, which was a five-round (90-hole) tournament at that time (finished third after the final round).

