Landry wins in the Bahamas, 2nd victory on Web.com Tour

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:39 pm 01/25/2017 05:39pm
GREAT ABACO, Bahamas (AP) — Andrew Landry took a step toward returning to the PGA Tour on Wednesday by closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Landry, who shared the 54-hole lead with Chase Parker, took the lead for good with a birdie on the 13th hole and then made eagle on the par-5 14th to start to pull away. He finished three shots ahead of Jimmy Gunn, who closed with a 68.

Zecheng Dou of China shot 67 to finish third, with Parker (72) another shot behind.

Landry won for the second time on the Web.com Tour. He also won in 2015, which got him onto the PGA Tour. He had the 18-hole lead at the U.S. Open at Oakmont last year and tied for 15th.

