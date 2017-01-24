4:25 pm, January 25, 2017
Italian Open golf moved…

Italian Open golf moved from Rome to club near Turin

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 2:39 pm 01/24/2017 02:39pm
ROME (AP) — The Italian Open, the first golf tournament with a 7 million euro ($7.5 million) purse, has been moved from the Olgiata club in Rome to the Royal Park I Roveri club outside Turin in October.

The Italian Golf Federation made the announcement without explanation on Tuesday.

Funding for major events in Italy has become an issue after Rome withdrew its bid for the 2024 Olympics.

The increased prize money is part of the buildup to the 2022 Ryder Cup near Rome. The hosting contract with the European Tour requires the Italian Open to feature a 7 million euro purse for the next 10 years.

The 2022 Ryder Cup was awarded in 2015 to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, just outside Rome.

Italian Open golf moved…
