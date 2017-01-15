Gana wins Latin America Amateur, earns spot in Masters

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Toto Gana of Chile atoned for a bogey on the final hole Sunday with a birdie on the second extra hole to win a three-man playoff in the Latin America Amateur Championship and earn a trip to the Masters.

Gana’s 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole at the Golf Club of Panama caught the right lip. He closed with a 71 to join best friend Joaquin Niemann (70) and Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico (71) in the sudden-death playoff.

Ortiz narrowly missed a birdie on the 18th in a playoff to win. On the 10th hole, Gana hit wedge to 3 feet for the victory.

Along with going to Augusta National in April, Gana is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments