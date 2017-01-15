3:39 pm, January 15, 2017
Gana wins Latin America Amateur, earns spot in Masters

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:37 pm 01/15/2017 03:37pm
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Toto Gana of Chile atoned for a bogey on the final hole Sunday with a birdie on the second extra hole to win a three-man playoff in the Latin America Amateur Championship and earn a trip to the Masters.

Gana’s 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole at the Golf Club of Panama caught the right lip. He closed with a 71 to join best friend Joaquin Niemann (70) and Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico (71) in the sudden-death playoff.

Ortiz narrowly missed a birdie on the 18th in a playoff to win. On the 10th hole, Gana hit wedge to 3 feet for the victory.

Along with going to Augusta National in April, Gana is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.

