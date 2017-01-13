6:39 pm, January 13, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Golf

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Costa Rica's Alvaro Ortiz…

Costa Rica’s Alvaro Ortiz leads Latin America Amateur

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:23 pm 01/13/2017 06:23pm
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Costa Rica’s Alvaro Ortiz shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The winner Sunday will receive an exemption to the Masters and spots in the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.

Ortiz had a 3-under 137 total at Panama Golf Club.

Alejandro Villavicencio, a reinstated amateur from Guatemala, was a stroke back along with

Brazil’s Herik Machado. Villavicencio shot a 73, and Machado had a 67.

Julian Perico, the 17-year-old from Peru who opened with a tournament-record 64, had a 75 to drop into a tie for fourth with Bolivia’s Jose Luis Montano (72) at 1 under.

Defending champion Paul Chaplet of Costa Rica was tied for 28th at 6 over after a 75.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Golf Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Costa Rica's Alvaro Ortiz…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Golf