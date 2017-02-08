10:46 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Freebies

Home » Latest News » Freebies » Fall in love with…

Fall in love with these Valentine’s Day freebies, events

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP February 8, 2017 5:10 am 02/08/2017 05:10am
Share
FILE -- The Capital Wheel is one of the many attractions at National Harbor. (WTOP/Andrew Mollenbeck, File)

WASHINGTON — Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or something to do on Valentine’s Day, WTOP has you covered with these freebies and deals.

Food

 

Drinks

  • Bar Rouge: From 6 p.m.-close, they’re celebrating a “Bitter Valentine’s Day” with specialty cocktails, happy hour prices on bar food and movies including “Single White Female” and “Sleeping with the Enemy.”

  • Hank’s Cocktail Bar: At $25 per person, get unlimited select cocktails with a trio of mini appetizers or mini desserts.

Fun

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Consumer News freebies Freebies freebies and deals Holiday News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Local News michelle basch Money News Travel News Valentine's Day News
Home » Latest News » Freebies » Fall in love with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Freebies