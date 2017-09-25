Swine flu detected at 2nd Maryland fair

WASHINGTON — For the second time in as many weeks, a Maryland fair is dealing with cases of swine flu.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture issued a statement Sunday, saying preliminary tests show 11 pigs from The Great Frederick Fair are infected with influenza A.

It isn’t clear if that strain is potentially transmissible to humans, and additional testing is being conducted.

All swine at the fairgrounds are under a quarantine, according to the department.

This comes after seven residents contracted a strain of swine flu from infected pigs at the Charles County fair.

Maryland’s health department said last week that the infected people had close contact with five pigs that tested positive. None of the infected individuals developed a serious illness or had to be hospitalized.

The pig infection, announced Wednesday, led to a quarantine of all pigs at the fairgrounds. As a further step, Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder issued an order canceling swine exhibits at the upcoming St. Mary’s and Calvert County fairs.

Transmission of swine flu to humans is rare but possible, according to health officials. Swine flu infections in humans are most likely to occur in people who have handled sick pigs, such as children touching pigs at agricultural fairs and workers in the swine industry.

Since 2005, there have been about 400 cases of swine flu reported in humans, “which means that it’s really unusual,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

“This is a phenomenon that occurs infrequently,” he added. “It has not led to significant public health problems, but you want to keep your eye out on it as you always do when you have these unusual infections.”

Symptoms of swine flu are similar to the seasonal flu, including fever, cough and sore throat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

