Frederick County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Gunman sought in Md.…

Gunman sought in Md. shooting that wounded teen

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 16, 2017 5:44 pm 05/16/2017 05:44pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Investigators are searching for a lone gunman who opened fire on the grounds of a Frederick, Maryland, church Monday evening, wounding a teenager.

Four young friends were on the grounds of the Emmanuel Alliance Church on Ladd Lane, in Frederick, around 5 p.m. Monday when someone started shooting at them, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 16-year-old boy was hit.

“Deputies arrived [and] contacted the victim who had a gunshot wound to the rear upper thigh. It was not serious,” said Maj. Tim Clarke of the sheriff’s office.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators don’t think the shooting was random. “We’re pretty confident that it was targeted,” Clarke said.

Witnesses describe the gunman as black, in his late teens or early 20s, with a medium build, and wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

So far, neither the shooter nor a weapon has been found, despite an extensive search Monday with help from a Maryland State Police helicopter and a K9 unit.

The sheriff’s office wants to hear from you if you have any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the shooter, no matter how small it may seem.

Call 301-600-3601 or, if you’d like to remain anonymous, the tips line at 301-600-4131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Frederick County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News michelle basch
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Gunman sought in Md.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Frederick County, MD News