Gunman sought in Md. shooting that wounded teen

WASHINGTON — Investigators are searching for a lone gunman who opened fire on the grounds of a Frederick, Maryland, church Monday evening, wounding a teenager.

Four young friends were on the grounds of the Emmanuel Alliance Church on Ladd Lane, in Frederick, around 5 p.m. Monday when someone started shooting at them, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 16-year-old boy was hit.

“Deputies arrived [and] contacted the victim who had a gunshot wound to the rear upper thigh. It was not serious,” said Maj. Tim Clarke of the sheriff’s office.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators don’t think the shooting was random. “We’re pretty confident that it was targeted,” Clarke said.

Witnesses describe the gunman as black, in his late teens or early 20s, with a medium build, and wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

So far, neither the shooter nor a weapon has been found, despite an extensive search Monday with help from a Maryland State Police helicopter and a K9 unit.

The sheriff’s office wants to hear from you if you have any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the shooter, no matter how small it may seem.

Call 301-600-3601 or, if you’d like to remain anonymous, the tips line at 301-600-4131.

