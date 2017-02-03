Panel removes buffer zone from Monocacy River plan

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — An advisory panel is removing a disputed buffer zone from its recommendations for protecting the Monocacy River in Frederick and Carroll counties.

Frederick County planner Tim Goodfellow said in a statement Friday that the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens’ Advisory Board has agreed to eliminate the buffer strip from further consideration.

It would have prohibited development in a 300- to 500-foot strip on either side of the river in favor of ecological restoration.

Riverside landowners critical of the plan had focused on the buffer strip as an attack on their property rights.

Goodfellow says the board expects to release a revised draft plan in the next few months, followed by public review.

The management plan update is the first since the state designated the waterway a scenic river in 1974.