12:45 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Frederick County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Panel removes buffer zone…

Panel removes buffer zone from Monocacy River plan

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:25 pm 02/03/2017 05:25pm
Share

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — An advisory panel is removing a disputed buffer zone from its recommendations for protecting the Monocacy River in Frederick and Carroll counties.

Frederick County planner Tim Goodfellow said in a statement Friday that the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens’ Advisory Board has agreed to eliminate the buffer strip from further consideration.

It would have prohibited development in a 300- to 500-foot strip on either side of the river in favor of ecological restoration.

Riverside landowners critical of the plan had focused on the buffer strip as an attack on their property rights.

Goodfellow says the board expects to release a revised draft plan in the next few months, followed by public review.

The management plan update is the first since the state designated the waterway a scenic river in 1974.

Topics:
carroll county Frederick County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News monocacy river
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Panel removes buffer zone…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Frederick County, MD News